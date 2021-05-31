French Hill, Leslie Rutledge to speak at Memorial Day event

The ceremony this year is by invitation only. The public can view the event on Facebook live-steam.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Congressman French Hill and the Attorney General of Arkansas, Leslie Rutledge, are set to speak at the State’s live-streamed Memorial Day event scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, May 31, at the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery in North Little Rock.

The ceremony this year is by invitation only. The public can view the event on Facebook live-steam by going to Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery North Little Rock Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ASVCNLR/.