Rep. Hill, Joyce Elliott to debate for 2nd district seat

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The first of four political debates on Arkansas PBS will begin at 2 p.m. on Monday when incumbent Republican U.S. Representative French Hill faces off against Democratic challenger Joyce Elliott.

This will be the only debate between Elliott and Hill during the 2020 elections.

Recent polling in the race shows it as either a tie or Hill holding two to four point lead over Elliott.

Hill, a former banker, is seeking his fourth term in the House and has enlisted the help of Governor Asa Hutchinson in his ads and began airing attack ads against Elliott.

"All those ads are a tell that this could be the one congressional race in Arkansas that Democrats have a shot at winning," said Lance Turner with Arkansas Business.

The debate will be broadcast at 7 p.m. on Arkansas PBS.