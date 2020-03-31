NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — To win World War II, millions on the homefront helped build the battleships and tanks. To beat the novel coronavirus, it will take ventilators. Millions in their homes are being called on to help make the parts for those medical devices.

"I think a lot of the folks who purchased 3D printers purchased them for fun, and it turns out they can help front line workers," said Dr. Chris Jones, the executive director of the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub.

The Hub is a space for makers and tinkerers to build, craft and fashion tools and other things. Several 3D printers sit idle after the Hub closed as part of social distancing. But for many of the Hub's young members, much of what they build started out as fun home projects.

"I made a robot on my first day and after that I have been involved ever since," said Hanna Munzberg, an 11th Grader at STEM-based Center of Excellence school in North Little Rock. "I was a volunteer and now I'm actually an educator there."

Munzberg has a chance to be this generation's "Rosie The Riveter," the name for the arm-flexing, bandana-clad woman represented in posters in the 1940s war effort.

Munzberg is part of a large movement of big-brained makers using things like 3-D printers to solve the looming shortage of medical equipment. As she speaks into an iPad, a printer buzzes behind her fashioning two valves and a splitter.

"It is to help multiple people use one ventilator," she said. "In case of the epidemic getting bad enough to really needing to have that utilized."

Dr. Jones has a face shield hanging above his home printing machine. He says makers are sharing plans and the Hub has an online task force sharing plans and comparing designs.

"It's amazing to watch how almost overnight we found that the community was able to come together to really focus on supporting those front line workers," Dr. Jones said.

Challenges remain as makers and manufacturers work on the fly to determine how to meet the coming demand, and how much people at home can help.

But leaders like Dr. Jones take heart in seeing how even the youngest among us, who weeks ago didn't think COVID-19 concerned them, can now help out.

"It really is a broad community of makers that includes young folks who bought a 3-D printer, thinking they would be making toys, and now are helping," he said.

The Innovation Hub is launching a live webinar Friday, April 3rd from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. It's called "Getting Started with 3D Printing" and will try to answer questions and have folks building medical devices by the time they're done.