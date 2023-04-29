Police say the impact of the crash caused the child to be trapped underneath the car.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — The family of an 8-year-old girl hit and killed by a car in Virginia has started a GoFundMe to help cover her funeral costs and other related expenses.

At 6:07 p.m. on April 10, officers responded to the 12200 block of Nutmeg Court in Woodbridge to investigate a crash involving a child.

Detectives discovered that the driver of a Mazda 3 was traveling eastbound on Nutmeg Court at a relatively low speed when the car struck an 8-year-old girl sitting in the roadway.

Police say the impact caused the child to be stuck underneath the car.

Fire and rescue personnel were able to remove the child from under the vehicle before she was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On April 29, investigators were notified that the child died as a result of her injuries sustained in the crash.

Police say speed, drugs, and alcohol were not factors in the crash.

After consultation with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, the driver will not be criminally charged in connection to the crash.

The family is asking for donations to made through a GoFundMe to help cover funeral costs and lost income.