Watch live: Funeral being held for fallen Pine Bluff officer

A funeral is being held for Det. Kevin Collins, who was fatally shot on Monday after responding to a call at the Econo Lodge motel.

PINE BLUFF, Arkansas — The funeral for Detective Kevin Collins, who was fatally shot during a shootout Monday, will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 10.

The 5-year veteran of the Pine Bluff Police Department was beloved member of the community and has been called "inspiring" by those who knew him.

His mother, Dornetta Collins Hobbs, told us that his love for policing began at a young age and soon enough worked his way into dispatch and then became a police officer in 2015.

By 2018, Collins was named Pine Bluff's Officer of the Year.