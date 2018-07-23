Funeral services are set for Wednesday for two Arkansas victims of a duck boat accident in a Missouri lake.

Osceola Church of Christ posted on Facebook that funerals for 15-year-old Lance Smith and 53-year-old Steve Smith will be held Wednesday afternoon. Visitation services will also be held Tuesday evening and Wednesday afternoon at the church in Osceola, which is about 175 miles (280 kilometers) northeast of Little Rock.

The father and son were among 17 people killed when their tour boat capsized on Table Rock Lake near Branson, Missouri, on Thursday. Steve Smith's daughter 14-year-old daughter, Loren Smith, was also on the boat, but survived.

Other victims were from Missouri, Indiana and Illinois.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.