Gabby Petito case brings attention to domestic abuse epidemic in Arkansas

The Gabby Petito case has garnered the nation's attention: a young woman is dead and her fiancé, a person of interest, is still missing.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Gabby Petito case has garnered the nation's attention: a young woman is dead and her fiancé, a person of interest, is still missing.

Domestic abuse advocates said this case has sparked conversations that are very important.

"When I first heard about Gabby's disappearance it really hit me hard, because I had a feeling in my gut that something really bad happened to her,” JaJuan Archer, founder of Women’s Own Worth, said.

She is reflecting on Gabby Petito's disappearance, that has now turned into a homicide investigation.

Archer is a domestic violence survivor and now helps other women through her non-profit, 'Women’s Own Worth.'

"There were red flags that showed Gabby in distress and that made her look, to some people, like she had a mental health issue. But I saw a girl crying out for help,” she said.

Archer is referring to police's bodycam footage of Petito and Laundrie, captured just weeks before she disappeared on their trip.

Officers pulled the couple over after people saw a scuffle between the two near Moab, Utah.

One caller claims he saw Laundrie slap Petito.

In the video you can see her visibly upset while Laundrie appears collected.

"Abusers can be manipulative not only to the person they are targeting, but those who they are trying to deflect,” Christopher Ramsey, Executive Director of the Union Rescue Mission, said.



He's a Certified Rehabilitation Counselor and agrees that Laundrie's demeanor in the body cam footage during his encounter with police has serious red flags.



"This is bringing our attention to an epidemic we've been facing in the state of Arkansas,” he said.



According to Ramsey, Arkansas ranks 13th in the nation for domestic violence experiences, with 1-in-4 women having been a victim of abuse.



Archer leads abused women to organizations like Dorcas House, where Ramsey works to get them the help they need.

"It provides safety rescue and refuge for women who are fleeing domestic violence and need a place to be safe,” Ramsey said.

It's important to recognize the three types of abuse: physical, emotional, and mental.

If you think you may be in an abusive relationship or know someone who is, here's what to look out for: isolation, humiliation, demoralization, and physical aggression.

"It's important to keep this conversation alive,” Ramsey said.

Advocates want Arkansans to know help is available for both women and men who are experiencing abuse.



"We have a network of providers in the state of Arkansas that will take those people in and get them the mental health therapy that they need,” Archer said.

Women’s Own Worth has a domestic violence guide on its website. It’s a resource you can use if you need help getting out of an abusive relationship.

The Union Rescue Mission also has safety guides on its website.