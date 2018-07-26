GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. (KTHV) - The Fountain Lake school resource officer took a report from a woman about her daughter's stolen bike. But rather than just file a report and hope that it turned up, he got some support in the community to get the girl a new bike and helmet.

Deputy Justin Butcher received help from representatives from the Hot Springs Village Walmart, Dominique Martineau and Grant Freeman to replace Dylanne Carr's bike.

“I can’t believe he cared about me and my bike when he’s so busy keeping everyone else safe from the bad guys,” Dylanne said.

