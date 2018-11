GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. (KTHV) - The Garland County Sheriff's Office reports that deputies responded to a tip about a possible body and found a 60-year-old white male deceased at 110 Bayou Pt. on Sunday, Nov. 4.

The Criminal Investigation Division processed the scene, and the body was then sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine a cause of death.

This investigation is ongoing.

© 2018 KTHV