Where are the gas shortages in my area?

Here is how you can find gas in the area.

ATLANTA — Pipeline problems continue Tuesday for a Georgia-based operator and it's causing a gas shortage across the metro Atlanta area.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp suspended the state fuel tax until Saturday during a press conference to prevent price gouging and to assure Georgians that gas prices wouldn't skyrocket.

"There is no need to fill up every tank that you have or hoard gasoline," Kemp said. "Don't do things you don't need to do. Do what you need to and just use good common sense."

But many residents are still looking for gas and asking one question.

Where is gas available in my area?

Anyone who needs to get gas can use this Gas Buddy Tracker to find out where the shortages are. Just search for your zip code, and it will list which stations have fuel.

Why is the gas running out?

Colonial Pipeline, based in Alpharetta, was forced to shut down after a cyberattack. The company operates more than 5,000 miles of pipeline from Texas to New York. It's one of the largest in the country and delivers approximately 45 percent of all fuel to the east coast.

A Russian criminal group is suspected to be responsible for the ransomware attack that shut down the Colonial Pipeline.

The company released a statement on Sunday and said an investigation has been launched.

"Leading, third-party cybersecurity experts were also immediately engaged after discovering the issue and launched an investigation into the nature and scope of this incident. We have remained in contact with law enforcement and other federal agencies, including the Department of Energy who is leading the Federal Government response," the company said.

The company said they are in the process of developing a restart plan. Colonial Pipeline said some of its smaller lateral lines are operational and four of its mainlines remain offline.

What does this mean?

The Atlanta-Fulton County emergency management agency predicted that the cyberattack could potentially lead to gas shortages in the area, but also encouraged people not to panic.

AAA said Monday that gas prices will likely climb this week in reaction to the Colonial Pipeline shutdown. However, Kemp's executive order has provided some relief to prices potentially rising through price gouging.

He said, "anyone taking advantage of this disruption and making a quick buck off the backs of Georgians will not be tolerated."