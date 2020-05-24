LAKE HAMILTON, Ark. — The lake is always busy on Memorial Day weekend, but this year, not everyone is happy about the large crowds gathering on Lake Hamilton in Garland County.

A photo is circulating on Facebook showing several boats tied up to each other with friends and even strangers enjoying a day on the lake on Saturday.

There was reportedly no social distancing between parties or any masks being worn.

Facebook

The photo comes just a day after Governor Hutchinson said Arkansas is experiencing a second peak in cases, urging Arkansans to follow his guidelines over the holiday weekend.

RELATED: Coronavirus updates: 147 new cases in Arkansas, totaling nearly 6,000

RELATED: Dr. Birx 'very concerned' about crowds on Memorial Day weekend

The Garland County Sheriff's Office who is in charge of patrolling the waters of the lake said the governor only issued guidelines, which aren't enforced by law, so they aren't able to tell large crowds to break up.