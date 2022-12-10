Dispatcher Christina Lamtman walked a woman's fiancé through CPR over the phone after she stopped breathing during a severe asthma attack.

CHARDON, Ohio — It was the most terrifying call that Kyle Root has made.

"She's not breathing, she's not breathing!" he said to Geauga County 911 dispatchers Saturday night.

His fiancé, Madison Zwahlen, had a severe asthma attack at their home in Middlefield and stopped breathing.

"My fiancé is turning blue, please hurry," Root told dispatchers.

Christina Lamtman was on the other end of the line, trying to calm him down as first responders were on their way.

"Ok Kyle, I need you to stay calm, she's going to react to the way you're reacting," Lamtman said in the 911 call.

Lamtman walked him through the scary situation, helping him perform CPR that would end up saving Zwahlen's life.

"She was a big part as to why she's still alive, to be able to quickly react and teach me CPR over the phone in a matter of about 10 seconds," Root said.

For Lamtman, it was just another day on the job. She said they get roughly one call per week in the dispatch center where they have to guide someone through CPR over the phone.

"You get on autopilot, you're in the moment and you're just doing what you're trained to do," Lamtman told 3News.

But that call was a matter of life or death for Zwahlen.

"It might be just a day-to-day job to them, it might be another phone call, another person to help, its what they wake up and they do everyday, but its my life that she had in her hands that night and she did everything right," Zwahlen said. "I feel like its so important that they see that recognition and that love from their community just saying thank you."

The couple thanked Lamtman in person to show their appreciation for her quick thinking.

"If she wouldn’t have remained calm I don’t think she would be here. The EMTs told us themselves that they didn’t think Madi was going to make it," Root said.

Their thanks, a welcome surprise for Lamtman, who said dispatchers rarely even know if the person makes it or not.

"It's the first time in 13 years I've ever met the other person on the other end of the line," Lamtman said.

Especially after a rough bout of calls over the past few weeks.

"Recently we’ve had some very tragic calls, some awful ones and so to have an outcome come through like this was a breath of fresh air," said Lt. Brandon Reed, Geauga County Sheriff's Office.

Zwahlen said she's battled asthma her whole life but this is the first time she's had an attack this severe. She previously vaped and is now giving that and all nicotine up, and found a new pulmonologist.

Root said he is planning to take a formal CPR course in case something like this ever happens again.

The couple is looking forward to their wedding in May.