Lawsuit on behalf of George Floyd's daughter to be filed against Kanye West

The artist, who now goes by “Ye," attempted to link Floyd’s death to fentanyl during an interview on the "Drink Champs" podcast.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — The mother to George Floyd's only daughter is filing a lawsuit on her behalf against Kanye West because of the comments the rapper made on a podcast.

The artist, who now goes by “Ye," attempted to link Floyd’s death to fentanyl during an interview on the "Drink Champs" podcast, which has been removed from the production's platform.

The lawyers representing George Floyd's daughter said they are not only coming after the "Flashing Lights" rapper but his business partners and associates for harassment, misappropriation, defamation and infliction of emotional distress. They are seeking $250 million in damages.

"The interests of the child are priority. George Floyd's daughter is being traumatized by Kanye West's comments and he's creating an unsafe and unhealthy environment for her," attorney Nuru Witherspoon said.

"Kanye's comments are a repugnant attempt to discount George Floyd's life and profit from this inhumane death. We will hold Mr. West accountable for his flagrant remarks against Mr. Floyd's legacy," attorney Pat D. Dixon III said.