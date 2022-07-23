The fire department in Polk County is holding a fundraiser for the Ingram family Sunday, July 24 at the Kroger in Cedartown.

BREMEN, Ga. — A Georgia 2-year-old boy has tragically passed away days after his firefighter dad tried to save him from drowning.

The Ingram family previously shared their story to 11Alive's Kaitlyn Ross to urge other parents to make sure they know how to do CPR.

Briggs' father Josh, who is a firefighter in Bremen, Georgia, pulled his 2-year-old son from the water and immediately started performing CPR. The family is not sure how long Briggs was in the water. Briggs had wandered off while they were packing up to go home from Lake Martin in Alabama last Sunday.

The fire department in Polk County is holding a fundraiser for the Ingram family Sunday, July 24 at the Kroger in Cedartown at 730 N Main Street from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"We are heartbroken for our brother firefighter and friend Captain Josh Ingram and his entire family for the loss of their son on Friday," the fire department said.

Polk County Fire said the community is welcome to come out and support the Ingram family but also asks for the family's privacy. The fire department also said a GoFundMe page has been set up for the family: Ingram Family Warrior Fund to help with medical and other expenses.