80-year-old Georgia man arrested for bringing guns to US Capitol, police say

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — An 80-year-old north Georgia man was arrested on Wednesday after he admitted to having guns inside of a white van that was illegally parked outside of the U.S. Capitol grounds, United States Capitol Police said.

USCP officers noticed the van around 3:45 p.m., once they realized that the vehicle was parked illegally along the 100-block of East Capitol Street.

A K-9 "hit" on the vehicle when officers arrived, and the man told Capitol Police that he in fact did have guns inside the car. A search by officers yielded two handguns and a shotgun being discovered inside the van.

The driver, another man, and a woman were all detained while police searched the vehicle, a release stated. Any and all weapons are permitted on Capitol grounds, despite plenty of people getting arrested for violations each year, authorities said.

The group told Capitol Police investigators that they were at The Capitol to hand deliver documents to the U.S. Supreme Court.