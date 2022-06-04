Calling all babies! | Search for the next Gerber baby

To qualify, your child must be four years old or younger with a smile that can light up a room. Gerber said an irresistible giggle is also strongly preferred.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Your baby could be the next adorable national icon. The search is on for the next "Gerber baby."

To qualify, your child must be four years old or younger with a smile that can light up a room. Gerber said an irresistible giggle is also strongly preferred.

The prize package includes the opportunity to be the Gerber 2022 Spokesbaby as well as being featured on Gerber’s social media channels and marketing campaigns throughout the year, $25,000 cash and a selection of Gerber products to ensure baby has the best possible start in life.

Gerber said it will make every entry count by contributing a matching monetary donation of the winning baby’s cash prize to support March of Dimes’ maternal and infant health programs, ensuring both parents and babies thrive.

To learn more about the Chief Growing Officer role, parents can review the job application and apply at photosearch.gerber.com. You can submit your child for the contest by April 14.

