Giving Tuesday helps continue missions of Arkansas non-profits

Most local non-profits, like Literacy Action of Central Arkansas, are still bouncing back after struggling through the pandemic.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — For Dana Venhaus, acting director of Literacy Action of Central Arkansas, she knows the struggles non-profits faced throughout the pandemic all too well.

"With 150 to 200 tutors, but the pandemic has changed the way we deliver our services," she said.

Most of the instruction they've done over the pandemic has been virtual – not an easy feat when you're teaching English to people.

"21% of people in Pulaski County alone are struggling with literacy, and 17% in Faulkner County," Venhaus said. "That's almost 76,000 people."

It means they need all the help they can get to help them keep going.

Donations help, and Giving Tuesday is a chance to make an impact.

"It's just a day when people come together all over the world, and it's like a worldwide movement to do good together," Venhaus said. "It's a good feeling when people come together to do good things in our community and the world."

Giving Tuesday is designed to help organizations and groups in communities worldwide that help give back. The non-profit sector gave a lot throughout the pandemic, but is still bouncing back.

"Many sectors are still recovering, and the non-profit sector is one of those," Jessica Ford, Chief Communication Officer for Arkansas Community Foundation, said. "The demand is still really high for organizations statewide, we need people to step up and give. It's a chance to give back."

Through the increased spike, Venhaus and the rest of the team are still pushing on to help those who need it.

"It's why we do what we do, we change lives," she said. "Every person that comes through here has a story."

So on this Giving Tuesday, Venhaus says if you can give, try to. It doesn't matter who you support, but they could all use a little help.

"Giving Tuesday and end-of-year giving is critical so we can continue to provide materials and services free of charge," she said.