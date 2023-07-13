North Little Rock will soon be seeing cutting-edge glass recycling plant

Two companies have partnered up to bring a new cutting-edge glass recycling plant to North Little Rock.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Soon people in North Little Rock will be seeing a new glass recycling plant in the area. Arkansas-based non-profit, EPIC Glass Recycling is partnering with ACE Glass and Plastics Recycling to build the plant just east of I-440.

The first phase of the operation is scheduled to be operational in early 2024 and it will involve the installation of different types of processing equipment to create cullet from the collected glass.

Glass cullet can be used in many ways, from being remanufactured into glass containers, repurposed for fiberglass products, turned into road striping, and more.

The second phase of the operation includes the production of ultra-lightweight foamed glass that can be used in road construction projects across the Natural State. The foamed glass allows for cost and weight savings in road construction by replacing the traditional fill behind retaining walls.

Those savings are important and beneficial not only to tax-payers but to local governments too.

“We’re very excited to be able to offer an in-state recycling option for cities, counties, and solid waste agencies that currently collect glass, ramp up collections where not currently offered, and add additional services where needed. By being able to collect, recycle and manufacture products from glass in an end-to-end process, Epic Glass Recycling will now be able to productively repurpose what was once waste into viable products or raw materials rather than sending it to landfills or out-of-state,” said Courtney Little, Founder of Epic Glass Recycling.

The addition of a plant in Central Arkansas will make glass recycling more cost-effective for communities across the state as well as in surrounding states.

North Little Rock Mayor, Terry Hartwick expressed his excitement for the plant to join other recycling developments in the city.