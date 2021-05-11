GloWILD! now in full swing at the Little Rock Zoo

The new larger than "light" experience at the Little Rock Zoo features more than 30 handcrafted silk-covered lanterns with more than 50,000 LED animal lights.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — GloWILD! is a new larger than "light" experience at the Little Rock Zoo, featuring more than 30 handcrafted silk-covered lanterns with more than 50,000 LED lights in the shape of animals.

The experience was made possible by the Arkansas Zoological Foundation and sponsored Keep Arkansas Beautiful a huge success!

This lantern festival- the first of its kind for central Arkansas is done in partnership with Tianyu Arts & Culture, Inc.

You can attend GloWILD! on select evenings from November 4, 2021 to January 15, 2022.

Sunday through Thursday the event will go on from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights will be open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., excluding Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

It isn't all just lights, either. The evening will include so much more, and the details can be found at littlerockzoo.com.

GLO Wild is a rain or shine event. No refunds, rain checks or exchanges are available for this fundraiser.

Tickets are $17 for members and $20 for the general public. Kids under age three are admitted for free. Parking is also free during GloWILD!