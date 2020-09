There are reports that the goats were spotted in the same location, under a bridge near the West Fork exit, on Friday night and Monday morning.

WEST FORK, Ark. — Two goats have been spotted underneath the railing of a bridge near West Fork on Interstate-49.

Amy Camp Kesner says her brother saw them on his way to work in Northwest Arkansas on Monday (Sept. 21) morning and snapped this photo.

Another driver posted to Facebook saying he saw these goats under the bridge on Friday (Sept. 18) night.

As of 2 p.m. Monday, the goats are off the bridge.