Goodness Village opens new apartment for people with long-term medical crisis

Hundreds of people come to Little Rock for specialized care, but housing can be limited and costly— that’s where Goodness Village comes into play.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Imagine getting news that you need long-term medical care and that you will possibly have to out of state for that treatment.

There are hundreds of people who come to Little Rock to get specialized care, but finding housing can be limited and costly.

Goodness Village is a non-profit organization that helps families find a home away from home even during their most trying times.

"If it wouldn't be for the Goodness Village we wouldn't be able to come here," said Torey Gardner.

Torey and Barrett Gardner are 6 hours away from their home and they have been staying in Little Rock while he gets treatment for his cancer.

Barrett has a blood cancer that requires extended treatments at UAMS.

He and his wife have been staying in an apartment with Goodness Village in West Little Rock.

They both explained how it's the small comforts in their apartment that make it feel like home.

"What makes it a home is she has a kitchen. She's a kitchen person and for her to fix home-cooked meals every night," said Barrett Gardner.

When a family gets their apartment for the first time they are greeted with the keys waiting for them, along with an information booklet, a welcome card, and a meal in the fridge.

"It takes a lot of stress off of everything. You get here and you have everything set up for you," said Torey.

Goodness Village also helps organize special events to celebrate birthdays and anniversaries when families aren't able to celebrate like they normally would.

The organization has been growing rapidly to meet the needs of the community.