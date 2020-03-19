ARKANSAS, USA — Governor Asa Hutchinson has issued a directive forcing all restaurants and bars to shut down their dining rooms and to offer to-go and deliveries only.

Positive COVID-19 cases have risen sharply in the last couple of days to 66 total cases in the state. However, the preventative measures being taken by Arkansas are measures that have proven to aid in preventing the virus from spreading.

Governor Hutchinson said that this restriction will last "until further notice."

Closed container alcohol has been approved to be delivered by restaurants who offer it as an option.

Arkansas coronavirus hotlines:

For children (staffed by Arkansas Children's Hospital): 1-800-743-3616

For adults (staffed by UAMS): 1-800-632-4502

Key facts to know about coronavirus in Arkansas:

62 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

