Several Arkansas legislators have reacted to President Donald Trump's nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court.

Governor Asa Hutchinson tweeted out Monday that Kavanaugh is "highly qualified & has demonstrated his dedication to the rule of law through his service on the DC circuit.

In a statement, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge stated that Trump appointed "one of the country's top legal minds" in Kavanaugh.

"Judge Kavanaugh has continuously supported reigning in the over-regulation of the Environmental Protection Agency during the Obama Administration, as well as deeming the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau unconstitutional," Rutledge said.

Senator John Boozman called him a "distinguished jurist" and his "respect within the legal community make him uniquely qualified to serve on the Supreme Court."

Representative Steve Womack said that he is confident Kavanaugh will uphold the Constitution and "remain dedicated to conservative, constitutional values."

USA Today reported that Kavanaugh is considered a likely opponent of Roe v. Wade, a ruling in 1973 that legalized abortion in the U.S.

Kavanaugh must be confirmed by the Senate, but Democrats are looking towards convincing two Republicans, Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski, to vote against him.

