Gov. Hutchinson reinstating Arkansas School Safety Commission

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced on Friday that he'll be reinstating the state's the School Safety Commission.

The governor's executive order comes as he mentioned an "increased concern about school safety in the wake of recent events around the nation."

With that concern at the top of his mind, he issued the order to reinstate the Arkansas School Safety Commission.

“The recent violence in Texas was a stark reminder that the work of securing our schools is never done,” Hutchinson said. “That is why I am calling the Arkansas School Safety Commission back into service. Members of the commission, which I created in 2018, submitted thirty significant recommendations in their original 124-page report. School districts around the state have implemented many of the recommendations."

Despite the executive order in place, Hutchinson is continuing to bring attention on what he feels is an increased need to bring in security for schools.

“But it is crucial that we constantly assess the security of our schools and keep abreast of the best ways to ensure our children and educators are safe. The original commission built a solid foundation on which to continue this vital work,” Hutchinson said.