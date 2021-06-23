Gov. Hutchinson to award $4 million to Arkansas HBCUs

On June 18, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced the four Historic Black Colleges and Universities in Arkansas will each receive $1 million in funding.

The combined $4 million will be awarded to each institution for scholarships and any other expenses associated with their mission.

"We applaud Governor Asa Hutchinson and the 93rd General Assembly for the passage and funding of Act 392," said Philander Smith College President Roderick Smothers.