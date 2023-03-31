Gov. Sanders activates guard weather response teams

Here at the Capitol I just signed an executive order declaring that a State of Emergency exists in the State of Arkansas due to today’s severe weather. We will spare no resource to assist with response and recovery efforts for Arkansans impacted. pic.twitter.com/FsY47vOusn



"Arkansas National Guard stands ready to assist our Central Arkansas community partners in any way that is needed, standing by our motto of Always Ready, Always There," The Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office said in a statement. "Our hearts ache for our fellow Arkansans who are dealing in the aftermath of this tornado. Our Guardsmen will work for as long as they're needed to help our fellow Arkansans through this devastating event."