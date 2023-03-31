Gov. Sanders activates guard weather response teams

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has approved approximately 100 Arkansas National Guardsmen to assist first responders as they tend to Friday's storm damage.
The Arkansas National Guardsmen will provide traffic control point support and route clearance throughout Arkansas.
"Arkansas National Guard stands ready to assist our Central Arkansas community partners in any way that is needed, standing by our motto of Always Ready, Always There," The Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office said in a statement. "Our hearts ache for our fellow Arkansans who are dealing in the aftermath of this tornado. Our Guardsmen will work for as long as they're needed to help our fellow Arkansans through this devastating event."