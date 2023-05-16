Governor Sanders gives update on Arkansas tornado recovery

According to Governor Sanders, more than 8,000 homes were damaged in the tornado that hit in March, and the state is continuing to help those impacted.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It has been more than six weeks since an EF-3 tornado tore through Central Arkansas— and though some have recovered, there is still a very long road ahead for many.

In a press conference held on Tuesday, Governor Sanders said about 8,100 homes were damaged in the tornado on March 31. She also explained that the state is continuing to help those impacted.

"In some cases, the housing that they need, as they work to rebuild and get back into their homes," Governor Sanders added.

According to Red Cross, more than 300 people are still in hotels across Pulaski, Cross, and Lonoke counties.

"We could not be more thankful to have such great leadership and such great partnership, as we do from the people at the Red Cross. They have about 800 volunteers on the ground here in the state of Arkansas," she said.

About half of those volunteers are from out of state.

"That is a tremendous thing. And something we are extremely thankful for and are grateful for their willingness to step up and help the people of our state," she added.

The governor requested an extension for the cost-sharing agreement with the federal government for tornado clean-up and expects to hear back soon.

They're also still in the process of assessing the damage to get the total cost.

"We have a number of people that are still going to be in that rebuilding and recovery process for a long time. And we're going to continue to be here with them every step of the way," she said.