ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson told CNN he does not think the state is at risk for a surge of COVID-19 infections even with the threat of the Delta variant.

The state's lag in vaccination rates compared to the rest of the country may be to blame for the rise in new cases and hospitalizations across the state.

Right now the state has just over 34% of the state fully vaccinated.