Governor Sanders declares emergency following June 25 storms

In response to the severe storms and destructive winds that impacted the state on June 25, Governor Sanders issued a State of Emergency in Arkansas on Monday.

ARKANSAS, USA — On June 25, severe storms and destructive winds rolled through several parts of Central Arkansas.

There were several reports of downed trees in streets, large hail, and even vehicles that were flipped over. The storms also caused over 100,000 reported power outages across the state.

In response to the storms, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued a state of emergency in Arkansas on Monday.

This was issued due to the weather-related damages that created a great need for assistance and applies to all commercial vehicles hauling heavy equipment, transformers, oversized loads, necessary hardware, and other transmission and distribution equipment to line crews for the purpose of restoring power

The declaration allows emergency response vehicles to bypass Arkansas Department of Transportation weigh stations through July 1. Though it does not include vehicles that require permits to drive on Arkansas roadways, and the size and weight restrictions do still apply. The declaration only applies to weigh stations and to vehicles traveling in convoy.

