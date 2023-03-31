Gov. Sanders emotional seeing Arkansas storm damage

After a devastating day in Central Arkansas when the sun came up, many Arkansans including Governor Sanders went out and got a look at the damage from the tornado.

ARKANSAS, USA — As the sun rose on Saturday morning, images straight out of a movie were easy to spot. Destruction in West Little Rock, Jacksonville, North Little Rock, and Wynne was horrific to see, but it has been a common sight.

"What we deemed to be at least 2100 residents within the western portions of Little Rock, and southwest portions of Little Rock are impacted," said Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr.

As residents began the long road of cleaning up what's left, many were greeted by Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

"This group represents all of Central Arkansas and Little Rock, this area that was hit so hard," the Governor said, as she stood in front of a destroyed Little Rock Fire Department station in West Little Rock, "And very thankful for their willingness and the cooperation that we've had."

She started her day at that station and toured multiple spots around the state— joined by officials and members of the Arkansas Legislature.

"Despite the fact that they had a tornado literally coming through their station, they were worried about the community, that tells you who they are," the Governor said. "And it tells you, I think, a lot about our state."

It wasn't the only spot with damage.

In North Little Rock, the Governor met up with Mayor Terry Hartwick and other members of the Legislature.

"The biggest thing, like I was telling y'all, is we gotta get the streets cleared," he said. "The power is a big thing, the power is, it's gonna be very trying."

As Governor Huckabee Sanders toured homes in the area, one home, in particular, stood out to her.

"This is the home of one of the staffers in our office, he found out that it happened as he was sitting in our conference room," she said, as she choked back tears. "Responding to the storms, so we are so thankful they weren't here, they're ok. And we'll be there for them in any way we can."

Cleanup in all affected neighborhoods will take weeks, if not months.

Crews and neighbors have been hard at work, and the Governor explained that these areas won't be forgotten.

"It's real simple, whatever you need, we're gonna come and provide it," she said. "If it's temporary shelter, if it's food, if it's clothing, we're coming together and we're gonna work together and we're gonna make sure that the people have what they need."

There are different ways you can help Arkansans impacted by yesterday's tornadoes. You can text GIVE to (501) 376-1111 for a complete list.