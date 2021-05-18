Governors Bill Lee & Asa Hutchinson visit I-40 bridge in Memphis as repair work set to begin

The Arkansas and Tennessee governors' visit comes as traffic in both their states has been impacted by slow downs, truck delays, and travel headaches.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The governors of Tennessee and Arkansas were in downtown Memphis Tuesday afternoon to be updated on the indefinitely closed I-40 Hernando de Soto bridge impacting both their states.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Gov. Bill Lee were joined by TDOT leaders and others as construction work is expected to begin this week to repair a major crack in a steel support beam, discovered last Tuesday.

Their visit also comes one day after ARDOT Director Lorie Tudor announced the firing of the lead inspector who missed that bridge crack in September 2019 and September 2020 inspections.

The event could also provide a clearer construction timeline on when cars and trucks can again return to the I-40 bridge - a critical, national east-west corridor for commerce and travel.

Its closure has growing ramifications and is also part of a federal investigation.

ARDOT conceded last week the crack existed since 2019 and wasn't discovered until another inspector in charge of the bridge's cables and upper portion found it last week.

A contractor from Nebraska will lead the work to stabilize that area around the steel beam and replace that damaged section in a two-phase process.

We are told traffic cannot return until the first phase is completed.

ARDOT promised to make their bridge inspections more thorough, including using more drone footage.

"We understand that in order to regain the public trust and confidence, we will need to be transparent and accountable and we are committed to doing so," Director Tudor said Monday. "We will correct this problem and become better for it."

Tuesday or Wednesday, TDOT is also expected to do a drone inspection of the I-55 bridge, which is now the primary detour for traffic crossing the Mississippi River to and from Arkansas and Tennessee.

(TENNESSEE GOVERNOR'S OFFICE NEWS RELEASE) - Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is traveling to Memphis to assess progress on the Hernando de Soto bridge repair, meet with Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and address the need for immediate federal action on infrastructure.

“We are making swift progress on repairs to the Hernando de Soto bridge to ensure safety and a return to uninterrupted commerce,” said Gov. Lee. “While Congress ponders the definition of infrastructure, we call upon the federal government to prioritize the safety of actual roads and bridges.”

American Rescue Plan funds are expressly prohibited from being spent on road, highway or bridge infrastructure. Currently, the American Rescue Plan designates $182 million to Shelby County and $161 million to the City of Memphis. The American Jobs Plan, touted as an infrastructure plan, would spend an estimated $2 trillion with a mere 5.6% dedicated to roads and bridges.

“We will continue investing in infrastructure for the safety of our citizens and the strength of our economy,” said Gov. Lee. “I commend the State of Arkansas, the Coast Guard and the Army Corps of Engineers for their work and look forward to meaningful action out of Congress to address the condition of our roads and bridges across the country.”

I-40 Hernando DeSoto Bridge Actions

Repairing bridge damages through an efficient two-phase plan

Preventing commerce disruptions by diverting traffic to alternate routes

Ensuring safety by monitoring congestion and alerting travelers of closures