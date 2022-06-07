Grammy award-winning artist, Ashanti to headline LITFest

The City of Little Rock announced on Wednesday that Grammy award-winning artist, Ashanti will be headlining the inaugural LITFest set for October.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock's inaugural LITFest is right around the corner.

LITFest will be a three-day event, spanning from Oct. 7-9, and will highlight the City of Little Rock through cultural programming and live music.

The festival will also host panelists that will speak on a number of topics, ranging from technology to economic growth.

The best of Little Rock's music, arts, business, and culture will all be showcased during this three day event.

Grammy award-winning recording artist, Ashanti will be the headlining musical performer, and R&B sensation J. Howell will be her opening act.

Ashanti's performance is one of many in a wide-ranging lineup of LITFest programming that all aim to empower and celebrate Little Rock's business, arts, culture, and diversity.

“Music is a defining art form that helps unite us as people,” Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. said. “We are thrilled for Ashanti to join us as part of LITFest, a celebration and collective appreciation for all that Little Rock has to offer to the world and one another.”

Beginning on Thursday, September 22, ticket's for Ashanti's headlining performance can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

Asides from Ashanti's performance, LITFest will have live music, informative panels on economics and technology, as well as various family events, and a food truck festival.

To learn more about the inaugural LITFest, please click here.

Other performances scheduled for the festival include:

Thursday, Oct. 6

Cons of Formant, 5 p.m., Allsopp Park, 3700 Cedar Hill Road

DeFrance, LA Edwards and Lucero, 7 p.m., The Hall, 721 W. 9th St.

Keia Johnson, 7 p.m., Trois, 4314 Asher Ave.

Friday, Oct. 7

Yuni Wa and Boombox, 7:30 p.m., The Hall

Jzade Forte, 9 p.m., Cannibal and Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave.

Jason Lee Hale, 9 p.m., The Library Kitchen and Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave.

Jimmy Stigma, 9 p.m., Charlee’s Good Time Drinkery, 500 President Clinton Ave.

Roosevelt, 9:45 p.m., Cannibal and Craft

Bri Ailene, 9:45 p.m., The Library

Emily Fenton, 9:45 p.m., Charlee’s

SYNRGY, 10:30 p.m., Cannibal and Craft

Tragikly White, 10:30 p.m., The Library

Dazz & Brie, 10:30 p.m., Charlee’s

(DJs will perform from an Outdoor Stage on President Clinton Ave. starting at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7)

Saturday, Oct. 8

All performances on historic Ninth Street

Creative Expressions Majorette Team, 11 a.m.

DJ Deja Blu, 11:30 a.m.

The Chores, noon

Jon Bailey, 12:30 p.m.

Westwind Dancers, 1 p.m.

Bonnie Montgomery, 2:15 p.m.

Funkanites, 3 p.m.

Bijoux, 3:30 p.m.

Butterfly from New Orleans, 4:30 p.m.

Blane Howard, 5 p.m.