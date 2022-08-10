Police said she died after pulling her granddaughers from the water in Arbuckle Acres Park.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Police are investigating after a grandmother pulled from a creek at a park in Brownsburg on Wednesday died.

Investigators said the grandmother was walking with her granddaughters at Arbuckle Acres Park located at 200 N. Green Street when the family dog was swept away by the water in White Lick Creek.

Police have confirmed that the two girls went in to save save dog, and the woman followed to save the girls.

After making it back to shore, the woman collapsed.

Bystanders tried to help and attempted to give the woman CPR.

Medics continued attempting CPR, but were unable to revive her.

The coroner has not determined her cause of death.

The creek winds through the park and can be easily accessed on the park's paths.

Authorities have not identified the woman, but Captain Jennifer Barrett of Brownsburg Police said in an email to 13News, "The grandmother is a hero and seemingly this was her last self-sacrificing deed prior to passing."

Police said the dog is still missing.

The Hendricks County Animal Shelter shared the dog's name, Lilly, and her description in a social media post.