'Great Arkansas Cleanup' officially underway in Central Arkansas

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Great Arkansas Cleanup is officially underway in Central Arkansas through Oct. 31.
On Wednesday, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was on hand for the clean-up season at Riverview Park in North Little Rock.
Keep Arkansas Beautiful is leading the effort to clean up the state; they can't do it alone.
Anyone interested in volunteering can click here to sign up.
The organization said requests will be fulfilled on a "first-come, first-serve" basis, based on available inventory, and it may take up to two weeks to process a request and receive a response.
Dates outside the designated cleanup range of Sept. 9 through Oct. 31 will not be accepted.