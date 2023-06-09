'Great Arkansas Cleanup' officially underway in Central Arkansas

Keep Arkansas Beautiful is leading the effort to clean up the state with the "Great Arkansas Cleanup," which runs through Oct. 31.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Great Arkansas Cleanup is officially underway in Central Arkansas through Oct. 31.

On Wednesday, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was on hand for the clean-up season at Riverview Park in North Little Rock.

Keep Arkansas Beautiful is leading the effort to clean up the state; they can't do it alone.

Anyone interested in volunteering can click here to sign up.

The organization said requests will be fulfilled on a "first-come, first-serve" basis, based on available inventory, and it may take up to two weeks to process a request and receive a response.