Greek Food Fest going online-only for 2020

You can still get all the Greek goodies you love from the Little Rock Greek Food Fest, you'll just have to order them online.

A lot of Central Arkansas traditions are having to change directions this year, including one of the state's biggest food festivals.

The Greek Food Festival normally brings thousands out to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Little Rock.

But this year, you'll get your goodies by ordering online, and picking them up in a drive thru at the church.

The online menu includes all the classics like gyros, spanakopita, greek salads, meatballs, and baklava.

As always, the money raised from food sales goes to local charities. According to the festival's website, the event has given more than $1.5 million to more than 30 charities over its 35 year history.