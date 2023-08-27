Investigation underway for fatal Greers Ferry Lake boating accident

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is now investigating a boating accident on Greers Ferry Lake that left one person dead.

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is now investigating a boating accident on Greers Ferry Lake that left one person dead on Sunday.

According to Keith Stephens with Arkansas Game and Fish, at around 1:00 p.m. two boats on the lake crashed into each other.

There were six people on the boats in total. Reports state that one person is confirmed to be dead but there is no word on whether or not anyone else was injured.