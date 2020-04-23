LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Shoppers may notice an increase in the price of certain grocery items.

Charlie Spakes, the President of Arkansas Grocery and Retail Association and member of the Economic Recovery Task Force said it’s all supply and demand.

“When this thing first started there were a lot of unknowns. People didn't know if grocery stores would be open,” Spakes said.

Spakes said the spike in prices is linked to a surge in purchasing basic items like eggs.

“We kind of got lucky because it was already Easter and so during Easter season there’s more eggs produced. If this had happened in another period, egg prices would have even been higher,” Spakes said.

With more people buying the essentials, supply became short.

“It costs money to buy more chickens, to house them. So, that quick influx really made the prices skyrocket,” Spakes said.

In a March newsletter to customers, Edward's Food Giant explained their egg and beef prices have increased right along with the wholesale price.

The letter said their only option would be to increase the price on the shelf or to stop selling it altogether.

“If you’re seeing eggs or meat prices go up, almost in all cases, it’s not price gouging it’s just simple market conditions,” Spakes said.

The AGRMA encouraged people to stop hoard buying so suppliers can catch up.

“Please, buy for your family for a week or a little more. Please don’t hoard buy because when you do that it can cause panic and it also causes a disruption in the market,” Spakes said.

THV11 spoke with a North Little Rock farmers market who said they’ve seen a shortage in meat and eggs but they haven’t had to raise prices, so far.