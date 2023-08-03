Community of Southwest Little Rock now has access to new grocery store

Little Rock city directors expressed concerns when Kroger on Colonel Glenn closed last August and now they say this new grocery store will fill a big need.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We've told you about the continued work that Little Rock officials have been doing to prevent food deserts— and now, neighbors in the city's southwest end have a convenient new place to buy fresh groceries.

When the Kroger on Colonel Glenn closed last August, city leaders expressed concerns about the area becoming a food desert. Edwards Cashsaver has opened in its place, and they said it is a big step in the right direction.

"We're glad to have it back," Edwards Cashsaver customer, Jacqueline Lightner said.

Lightner was born and raised in southwest Little Rock and said she shopped frequently at Kroger on Colonel Glenn. When it closed, she had no choice but to find other stores.

"I just had to kind of like do the best I could to get in the surrounding areas," Lightner explained.

She said it wasn't always easy going to other places.

"Catching buses, hitchhiking for rides, and stuff like that," Lightner added.

Since the new store opened, she doesn't have to go so far anymore.

Steve Edwards Jr. with GES Incorporated said he didn't realize just how big of an impact the store would have until Tuesday's soft launch opening.

"It really kind of even got me emotional, someone came up to me and shook my hand and just said thank you for saving this community," Edwards said.

Edwards also explained that when Kroger closed, he saw the opportunity to come in and revamp the place.

"Staff, everything from paint on the walls, to the floor has been redone. New drain lines have been put in so it's been a huge facelift on the store. I think it's really going to be great for this area," he said.

So far, it has been crowded.

"People lined up at about 5:30 this morning for free groceries, been doing giveaways been doing samples of some of the new programs that we've got in store. And so it's been a successful and busy morning," Edwards added.

There is a Shopper's Value store close by, but Ward 6 City Director, Andrea Lewis said this community needs more options, and this has been a positive change.

"We just appreciate the business that it's going to bring the business that's already you know here come and support so we can keep it," Lewis said.

She also hopes to see even more places open in her ward.

"Hopefully other businesses will come in the area and just pick up on the momentum that's going on out here," she added.

Edwards Cashsaver is open Monday - Sunday from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.