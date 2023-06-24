Advocacy group hosts disaster relief clinic for March tornado victims

The Arkansas Appleseed Legal Justice Center is keeping recovery at the forefront nearly three months after an EF-3 tornado tore through parts of the state.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — Nearly three months have passed since an EF-3 tornado ravaged central and eastern Arkansas.

Even after so much time has passed, the Arkansas Appleseed Legal Justice Center keeps the recovery process at the forefront.

Marquisa Wince founded the Arkansas Appleseed Legal Justice Center and wanted to address societal issues through legal strategies.

"Community organizing, research, impact litigation, or legislative advocacy," Wince said.

After the tornado ripped through parts of Jacksonville on March 31, Wince said she wanted to find a way to help those impacted.

"We are offering estate planning, criminal records, financial resources," Wince said. "Giving folks the space and the time to share their stories."

The organization was prepared to help 50 families Saturday at the Jacksonville Community Center.

Jacksonville's NAACP chapter, attorneys and a bank were also present, ready to fill in any gaps.

"I spoke personally with residents that said [they] were overlooked traditionally," Wince said. "There's been just a service gap, and folks have been waiting for the opportunity to show up."

For example, Wince said not everyone in the community needs help with insurance or rebuilding.

"If someone's been overlooked, and even if they're not affected by the tornado, they probably have other legal issues that could be of service," Wince said. "So, we lined up pro bono attorneys to take rollover cases."

The organization aims to create a space for Arkansans to self-advocate and send a reminder that they're not forgotten, even weeks after the devastation.

Anyone who wants to learn more about how to help those impacted can visit the