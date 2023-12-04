Another group requests to investigate Summit Utilities

Arkansas Gas Consumers, Inc. has filed a petition to be included in the Public Service Commission's investigation against Summit.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Another group is requesting to be included in the investigation against Summit Utilities.

Arkansas Gas Consumers Incorporated, which issued the request, includes several large Arkansas companies, like Riceland and Lion Oil.

"I've never seen a utility spark that [many] complaints to the Attorney General," Arkansas Gas Consumers Attorney Jordan Tinsley said.

The companies under Arkansas Gas Consumers, Inc.'s umbrella also use natural gas provided by Summit, which has dealt with many of the same issues regarding high bills.

AGC has petitioned the Public Service Commission to be included in their investigation alongside Attorney General Tim Griffin.

Summit Utilities also filed its first direct testimony with the commission.

Company representatives explained how the billing price increased, attributing it partly to a 35% increase in their supply rate due to increased gas costs, the demand for utilities and recovering costs from the 2021 winter storm.

Here's what happens next: Right now, Summit is preparing its defense for the second issue under investigation— how much they paid for natural gas.

Summit and other parties in the case are working under a deadline set in May.

Shortly after, the commission is expected to rule whether Summit followed the law.

"If we determine it has not, we certainly will certainly be pursuing adequate remedies for the members who have suffered harm as a result of that," Tinsley said.