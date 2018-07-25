CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KTHV) - Voters in Cleburne County could have another important decision in front of them on the November ballot: whether to allow alcohol into a dry county.

A group calling itself Cleburne County Votes is in the midst of a petition drive to call a ballot question about ending the ban on making, distributing or selling alcohol in the county.

Warwick Miller, the campaign director for Cleburne County Votes, said the idea developed quickly after he shared some research into the effects of alcohol sales on municipalities.

“There’s a lot of misconceptions,” he said, “on alcohol and what it does for an environment, a city, a community. And I started posting those online, and it started a crowd. And, within 36 hours, we had 3,000 people that wanted to change this policy.”

Some of those people met at Ellen Hobgood Gallery on Tuesday for an informational meeting about the petition. Milner spoke about the belief some hold that making it a wet county will have adverse effects on public safety. He said many of the counties that ban alcohol have higher rates of DWIs and deadly alcohol-related car crashes than counties that allow it. Cleburne County, he mentioned, has the 10th-highest rate in the state of deadly alcohol-related car crashes.

“And if you compare all the counties that have gone wet in the last 10 years, they have all had decreases in their DWI fatalities,” he said. “One of the key reasons is: it’s a 45-minute drive, roughly, to the nearest liquor store [in Lonoke County], and as people come home, they’re going to open up a beverage.”

According to Milner’s research, alcohol sales could total $15 million a year in Cleburne County. He said that some church groups oppose becoming a wet county, but he believes the main opposition to his group’s proposal will come from liquor stores in other counties. “Because they will lose a lot of profits,” he stated. “Currently, Cleburne County is estimated to have $4 million in leakage sales. So, that is sales leaving our county, going to county-line liquor stores.”

The group’s research also claims that Cleburne County would see a 30 percent increase in tourism and a 20 percent increase in the number of tourism-related jobs in the county. Those would be big numbers for a county that relies so much on visitors to Greer’s Ferry Lake and the Little Red River.

“We have a wonderful, beautiful community,” Ellen Hobgood, owner of the eponymous gallery, said, “and I would love for it to thrive, and continue to thrive for my grandchildren, and my children to be here and have jobs. And I think that if Cleburne County went wet, it would help in doing so.”

The organizers of Cleburne County Votes say a lack of alcohol is a major reason why tourists do not return. Milner pointed to a study that claimed most vacationers did not plan to return to Cleburne County, and a very small number would visit three or more times.

“If you go to any of our restaurants,” he said, “and you ask some of our servers, ‘what questions do you get asked the most?’ The first is: what is there to do here? And, where can I buy alcohol?

“We’re a great lake community, but once you’re done with the lake, there’s not a whole lot to do, so we’re trying to encourage economic development and trying to get people to come back for a second, third, and fourth visit.”

Hobgood’s gallery is one of dozens of local businesses that have offered the petition to customers in the last two weeks. Milner said roughly 1,000 people have signed the petition thus far, but the campaign is about to become much more aggressive.

The petition must contain approximately 7,000 verified signatures in order to be approved by the county clerk. To achieve a spot on the November ballot, the petition must be turned in by Aug. 7, which Milner said is a very small amount of time for a group solely made up of volunteers.

“We’re all just residents, trying to do the best thing for our county,” he said. “We honestly, we want to see growth, so that in 10 to 20 years, this is a place where we can continue to raise our kids.”

