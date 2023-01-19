Guinness World Records: Oldest living dog is in Ohio

Spike, who's 23 years old, achieved the title of world's oldest dog on Dec. 7. He was born in November of 1999.

Spike, who's 23 years old, achieved the title of world's oldest living dog on Dec. 7. He was born in November 1999.

Spike was found abandoned in a parking lot of a grocery store in Preble County in August 2009. His owner, Rita Kimball said she could not leave him behind, according to a release from Guinness World Records.

Kimball said she recalled him looking severely neglected, but after checking inside the store, the dog appeared not to have any owners.

The release says Spike followed Kimball and her family back to her car, leaping inside as soon as they opened the door. Since then, the dog wasted no time in becoming a part of their family.

Now, almost 14 years later, Spike is still with Kimball living on her farm. Part of his daily routine consists of spending time with the cows, horses and barn cats.

He now weighs 12.9 pounds and is almost blind and hard of hearing and prefers to spend time with those closest to him.

Kimball told Guinness World Records that she thought he may be a world record holder when she saw a picture of Pebble, the former oldest living dog titleholder who was younger than Spike.

Kimball said, “I believe he is still here because, after having such a terrible life at first, he makes the best of every day and now sees his rewards in his later years.”