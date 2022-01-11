How you can use your leftover Halloween candy to support a good cause

Chances are, you've got a ton of leftover Halloween candy. Doctors say letting kids snack on those sweets could lead to big problems down the road.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chances are you're waking up to a lot of leftover Halloween candy, probably more than you and your kids should eat. But what exactly can you do with it?

Regardless of how you put it to use, doctors say eating all of it isn't the best idea. Let's connect the dots on why health experts say holding onto your Halloween candy is a bad idea.

Setting expectations

If you let the candy linger for too long, kids could build the expectation to have candy every day. If you only have a few pieces, that might be OK, but many kids have buckets overflowing with sugary treats that could last weeks.

And that candy won't expire anytime soon, either. Candy can usually last upwards of two years.

Health problems

Doctors say without getting rid of it, that sugar can lead to problems with weight and teeth. So how can you keep it away from your kids?

Consider donating it

But if you really want to hold onto the sweet treats, consider making a big dessert for an upcoming party. Or you could hand it out as a party favor on Christmas or Valentine's Day.

There are plenty of options out there, all with the goal of getting the extra sugar away from kids.

