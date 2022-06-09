Why is 'Skelly', the 12-foot lovable Halloween decoration, so hard to find?

The Home Depot's skeleton has been sold out online since July! Many of his 12-foot friends have also vanished from shelves.

HOUSTON — Halloween may be two months away but many people looking for the year’s biggest decorations are finding they’re already sold out.

Some of the favorites include Home Depot’s elaborate animatronics like its 12-foot skeleton known as Skelly. It’s been sold out since it first went on sale this year in July. Its other animatronics, like its 12-foot witch and giant werewolf, are also currently sold out online.

Guy Steiger, who lives in Fort Bend County’s Pecan Grove neighborhood, lucked out and found two of the animatronics this past weekend. He found out a local store had them restocked thanks to a Facebook group he belongs to that's dedicated to helping people find the decorations.

“We got there and they have them,” Steiger said. “I was like, OK, well, I guess if we are going to get them, now is our chance because we’ll never probably find them again.”

He may have been right, for this season anyway, as they remain sold out online.

Business professor Dietrich Von Biedenfeld with the University of Houston Downtown says the supply chain is partially to blame.

“Many of the products that we purchase, whether it be Halloween decorations or home goods, generally are coming from China,” Biedenfeld explained. “With the zero Covid policies, we are seeing a number of major ports shut down. We are seeing manufacturing facilities shut down for weeks on end.”

It’s not just certain decorations that may be hard to come by either but candy and costumes too.

“Retailers are going to only order as much as they can sell out of. They’d rather sell out than have too much,” Biedenfeld said. “Once you get into October, retailers are going to stop ordering things because they don’t want that extra inventory.”