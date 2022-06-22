Hands-on aquarium and zoo is coming to Rogers before the end of the year

The Blue Zoo Aquarium is coming to Pinnacle Hills Promenade in September, according to the zoo founder.

ROGERS, Ark. — Rogers will soon get its first aquarium, The Blue Zoo Aquarium, in Pinnacle Hills Promenade.

“We are looking for a September timeline, obviously, if you talk to any business right, they’ll tell you how hard it is to get the supplies in and get things put together in time,” said Blue Zoo Aquarium Founder, Wesley Haws.

The 22,000 square foot, $3.5 million projects will feature a fish petting zoo, a diving experience with sharks, a bird, butterfly and reptile exhibit amongst other things.

“Interactive water tables and games and a lot of opportunities to feed and interact with animals as well,” Haws said.

Currently, the Blue Zoo Aquarium has four locations. The Rogers location would be their fifth location. Haws says he chose Northwest Arkansas for several reasons. Looking at places with a metropolitan of one million people that did not have an aquarium. However, he says what made Northwest Arkansas special is the growth of the area.

“I tried to look for a place that’s really growing and a hot area and for sure Northwest Arkansas is booming,” Haws said.

When open, Haws said tickets for the aquarium will cost $19.95 for adults and $16.95 for kids.

