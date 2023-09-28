Officials warn of harmful algal bloom at east Arkansas lake | What to know

Arkansas environmental professionals are warning of a harmful algal bloom in Bois D'arc Lake, advising people in Hempstead County to avoid the area.

HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, Ark. — (Eds. note: The attached photo is not of the algal bloom described in the article.)

Arkansas environmental and energy professionals warned of a harmful algal bloom in a lake located near Hope in Hempstead County.

According to the Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment (E&E) Division of Environmental Quality, the advisory was issued for Bois D'arc Lake in Hempstead County.

As part of the advisory, the department is telling people to avoid the area and to avoid contact with the lake in the impacted area.

They shared that they have "visually confirmed" cyanobacteria in the area. Cyanobacteria is the organism that makes up a harmful algal bloom. E&E also said that they've ran preliminary testing, which supports the existence of cyanobacteria in the lake.

The harmful algal blooms impact people and animals as it could produce "toxic substances" that could lead to headaches, shortness of breath, weakness, muscle spasms, and gastrointestinal illness.

The department urges that you exercise even more caution to prevent exposure from children, pets, or livestock.

If you expect that your pet or any of your livestock has been exposed, the department recommends that you wash them with clean tap water. They also urge against letting the animals clean off their coats themselves.

Currently, the department is monitoring the water quality and will lift the advisory when the bloom subsides.