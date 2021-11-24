Harry Styles sells out concert at Simmons Bank Arena since pandemic

The lines outside the building were something we haven't seen since the pandemic started, but that didn't mean COVID precautions weren't still around.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Downtown North Little Rock was packed Wednesday night for the biggest concert since Simmons Bank Arena reopened after pandemic restrictions.

Harry Styles performed to a sold-out crowd of 17,000 people.

Excitement filled the air as people waited to get into the concert.

Some people, like Sofia Cozzoni and Alyssa Forbes, drove 12 hours from Chicago to see Styles.

Erin Williams and Clara Taylor skipped class to get tickets to see the show.

"You know, it's really exciting to see that many people excited and to have somebody of that caliber to come here is a real treat," said Michael Marion, Simmons Bank Arena General Manager.

People camped out around the arena the night before the concert to try and get extra tickets. The morning of the show, a line formed around the parking lot in hopes they could get a good spot.

People had to show their proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test before entering the building. Once inside, masks had to be worn at all times.

"I'm not one to say the concert business is back, but I think we are on the road to being back," said Marion.

And with more people flocking back, nearby businesses are feeling the impact too.