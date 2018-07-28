HASKELL, Ark. (KTHV) - A 15-year-old has died after a game of Russian Roulette.

According to the Haskell Police Department, the call came around 4:45 p.m. Friday evening. They confirmed that the teen and two friends were playing the game when the incident occurred. The parents of the victim were not home at the time.

Police say the two friends attempted to stop the victim after he pulled the trigger the first time, but failed to do so. The second pull resulted in the victim’s death.

Police are still investigating.

