It's officially Halloween season, so we sent our newest reporter to a haunted house!

We sent our newest reporter Sarah Horbacewicz to a haunted house to kick off Halloween season and it went as well as we expected it to!

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — While some may call it fall now that it's October, here we also consider it spooky season.

And as COVID restrictions ease, The Haunted Hotel of Arkansas is working to safely get in the spirit.

Mike Bolding, a Halloween fanatic, co-owns the Haunted Hotel of Arkansas on 3400 Brown Street in Little Rock.

"When you work in a haunted house they're like really? A haunted house? But whenever they get in there and you see people that are 6ft tall hit the ground its amazing," Bolding said.

And while the monsters might be scary, they're keeping things relatively COVID safe; as even the monsters advise, "Don't forget to wear your mask!"

Bolding said that masks aren't required this year like they were last, but "this year we'll give you a mask if you want one" and the staff would appreciate guests wear them.

Bolding also said they have hand sanitizing at the ticket booth and "X's on the floor for the social distancing."

This year the Haunted Hotel opened early, and with more events running and stores open this year, there aren't as many customers as 2020. But as October continues, they're starting to see more thrill seekers.

To help business (and increase the fear factor) the Hotel opened a second floor at their main location, and a second location all together at this year's State Fair.

"Y'all come out and have a great time, we'll be here," Bolding said.