Arkansas Derby Day arrives Saturday, April 13, and a little rain isn't going to stop it. If the forecast holds up, well, probably a lot of rain isn't going to stop it either.

Oaklawn officials are focusing on safety for fans and horses ahead of the track’s biggest day after a troubling winter at the track in California this winter. Managers of the racing program in the past would curse their bad luck with several inches of rain expected, but a new schedule creates a new dynamic with racing not coming after what had been the traditional closing day. It allows everyone to plan on finding silver linings in the slop.

“It's just a little more chill than Derby Day,” said Cheryl Bunch, who sat alongside her husband Pat in the track infield before the start of Friday’s card. “Tomorrow is about 100% chance of rain starting about 8 o'clock in the morning and continuing through the afternoon so…”

She laughed as her sentence trailed off. While the couple went on a first date on Arkansas Derby day 24 years ago, they like the more low-key day at the track at the start of this year’s Racing Festival of the South.

But the forecast has the man in charge of the racing surface on his toes.

“We're ready for it. We prep for it,” said track superintendent Kevin Seymore, the dean of Oaklawn’s dirt for the past seven seasons. “Mother Nature just goes from there.”

A soaking forecast will keep the crowds down, but with big stars like the favorite Improbable on the card, committed fans will still show up. The Bob Baffert-trained colt is 8-5 in the $1-million race while looking to avenge a loss to Long Range Toddy in one of the divisions of the Rebel Stakes last month. The winner of the other division, Omaha Beach, is also back as the second-choice in the wagering.

Rebel Stakes Day produced record attendance and betting handle, thanks in part to a gorgeous St. Patrick’s Day weather. This time, the the focus is on safety and there are tools to help Seymore with the task.

“It's called a float and they have teeth actually on the front of them,” he said, describing the device that is dragged by a tractor and leaves the dirt smooth and flat. “As they are going across the track it keeps the fluff to it with the bounce which we call a cushion.”

The new schedule means the track could bounce back from a bad business day. In addition to the Rebel records, there are three weeks of racing after the after the Arkansas Derby. In theory, Oaklawn traded frozen tracks in January (when the track previously opened the season) for a few April showers.

“I'd rather have the rain than the frozen days,” Seymore said. “The frozen track, it gets tricky.”

Friday’s card in pristine weather with the $500,000 Fantasy Stakes for fillies drew a strong crowd. It remains to be seen how many brave the elements on Derby Day.

“I thought about betting on the race for tomorrow, maybe the Derby,” Pat Bunch said. “I guess it depends on how well I do today if I have any money to bet.”

Gates open on Saturday, April 13, at 11 a.m. with the first race post time scheduled for 12:30 p.m. The Derby is set to go at approximately 6:45 p.m. Umbrellas are permitted and the infield will be open, but live musical acts and inflatable attractions for kids have been cancelled.

First post for the first day-after-the-Derby program in decades is Sunday, April 14, at 1:30 p.m.